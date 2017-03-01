From Leigh Centurions twitter account, 2,000 + tickets sold.



I am hopeful that we can equal Saints fantastic 3,000 strong away following at the LSV last Friday.



Surely it's possible ?

I mean, we took 4,000+ to Wire for the CC QF & this is the big one, the one that matters more than any other *apart from the Home fixture*, please, please don't tell me it doesn't, every Leyther wants a win against the Auld Enemy, don't they ?