Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:34 pm
Cassandra
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 30, 2006 4:44 pm
Posts: 2097
Location: Standing on a moor breathing fresh air
At the Shay on the Wed` 5th of April at 7-30 pm there is to be a fans evening open to everyone ,guests so far confirmed are Lee Crooks , Andy Hobson , Karl Fairbank and two ex referees Jim Smith and John Kendrick to keep them in order . It will be an evening of anecdotes and stories and a Q& A from the audience . So if you`ve ever wanted to know the story behind a certain incident come along and ask everyone will be more than welcome , the event will be free but the Supporters Trust will be having a raffle and a collection in support of the Fax Reserves .( This event will immediately follow the Supporters Trust Members AGM which starts at 6-45 pm )
Re: FANS EVENING 5th April.

Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:18 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11182
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cassandra wrote:
At the Shay on the Wed` 5th of April at 7-30 pm there is to be a fans evening open to everyone ,guests so far confirmed are Lee Crookes , Andy Hobson , Karl Fairbank and two ex referees Jim Smith and John Kendrick to keep them in order . It will be an evening of anecdotes and stories and a Q& A from the audience . So if you`ve ever wanted to know the story behind a certain incident come along and ask everyone will be more than welcome , the event will be free but the Supporters Trust will be having a raffle and a collection in support of the Fax Reserves .( This event will immediately follow the Supporters Trust Members AGM which starts at 6-45 pm )

Andy Hobson was a cult figure for me when he played for Leigh, the only Rugby player I know who took offence at players tackling him :lol: he would always get up and start a fight. :lol:

Re: FANS EVENING 5th April.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:32 am
mr t hall
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2191
Cassandra wrote:
At the Shay on the Wed` 5th of April at 7-30 pm there is to be a fans evening open to everyone ,guests so far confirmed are Lee Crookes , Andy Hobson , Karl Fairbank and two ex referees Jim Smith and John Kendrick to keep them in order . It will be an evening of anecdotes and stories and a Q& A from the audience . So if you`ve ever wanted to know the story behind a certain incident come along and ask everyone will be more than welcome , the event will be free but the Supporters Trust will be having a raffle and a collection in support of the Fax Reserves .( This event will immediately follow the Supporters Trust Members AGM which starts at 6-45 pm )

Any Fax fans remember John Kendrick playing guitar on ferry to Isle Of Man for Cas game 86 ?

Re: FANS EVENING 5th April.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:22 pm
Pellon Boy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 313
charlie caroli wrote:
Andy Hobson was a cult figure for me when he played for Leigh, the only Rugby player I know who took offence at players tackling him :lol: he would always get up and start a fight. :lol:


I thought all Leigh players were taught to do that hat Ian ..... :LOL:

Re: FANS EVENING 5th April.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:46 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11182
Location: blackpool tower circus
Pellon Boy wrote:
I thought all Leigh players were taught to do that hat Ian ..... :LOL:

You might be right there Dave, :lol: it's just Andy Hobson never took a backward step, I remember always had a big bandage or a what looked like a plaster cast on his forearm,played like a man possessed, yet a quiet man off the field, I favourite of mine.

Re: FANS EVENING 5th April.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:25 pm
dazednconfused
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 16, 2008 7:59 am
Posts: 1167
Location: Out on the wiley, windy moors of 'Fax
Best chant for me from the Shay stands still belongs to Andy.

Came on as sub for Leigh, got nothing but stick from the fans, then up came the chant!

"We've got Penky, you've got Porky!"

Never seen a crowd take up a new chant so universally. He only lasted a few more minutes on the pitch, was subbed and didn't return.

You gotta love rugby and the characters it reveals.
Re: FANS EVENING 5th April.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:11 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2224
Location: Shuddersfield
dazednconfused wrote:
Best chant for me from the Shay stands still belongs to Andy.

Came on as sub for Leigh, got nothing but stick from the fans, then up came the chant!

"We've got Penky, you've got Porky!"

Never seen a crowd take up a new chant so universally. He only lasted a few more minutes on the pitch, was subbed and didn't return.

You gotta love rugby and the characters it reveals.

Loved Andy but great chant!
Re: FANS EVENING 5th April.

Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:19 am
Bubba
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 10:48 am
Posts: 5500
Location: Halifax
charlie caroli wrote:
Andy Hobson was a cult figure for me when he played for Leigh, the only Rugby player I know who took offence at players tackling him :lol: he would always get up and start a fight. :lol:


When Hobbo first came on the scene (around 1999?) he was immense; a proper impact player from the bench. So much potential at the age with his aggression but never really fulfilled it.
Re: FANS EVENING 5th April.

Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:54 pm
swifty62
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4662
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
Bubba wrote:
When Hobbo first came on the scene (around 1999?) he was immense; a proper impact player from the bench. So much potential at the age with his aggression but never really fulfilled it.

all down to him not being able to control his aggression.
c}