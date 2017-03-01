|
At the Shay on the Wed` 5th of April at 7-30 pm there is to be a fans evening open to everyone ,guests so far confirmed are Lee Crooks , Andy Hobson , Karl Fairbank and two ex referees Jim Smith and John Kendrick to keep them in order . It will be an evening of anecdotes and stories and a Q& A from the audience . So if you`ve ever wanted to know the story behind a certain incident come along and ask everyone will be more than welcome , the event will be free but the Supporters Trust will be having a raffle and a collection in support of the Fax Reserves .( This event will immediately follow the Supporters Trust Members AGM which starts at 6-45 pm )
Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:18 pm
Andy Hobson was a cult figure for me when he played for Leigh, the only Rugby player I know who took offence at players tackling him
he would always get up and start a fight.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:32 am
Any Fax fans remember John Kendrick playing guitar on ferry to Isle Of Man for Cas game 86 ?
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:22 pm
I thought all Leigh players were taught to do that hat Ian .....
Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:46 pm
You might be right there Dave,
it's just Andy Hobson never took a backward step, I remember always had a big bandage or a what looked like a plaster cast on his forearm,played like a man possessed, yet a quiet man off the field, I favourite of mine.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:25 pm
Best chant for me from the Shay stands still belongs to Andy.
Came on as sub for Leigh, got nothing but stick from the fans, then up came the chant!
"We've got Penky, you've got Porky!"
Never seen a crowd take up a new chant so universally. He only lasted a few more minutes on the pitch, was subbed and didn't return.
You gotta love rugby and the characters it reveals.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:11 pm
Loved Andy but great chant!
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:19 am
When Hobbo first came on the scene (around 1999?) he was immense; a proper impact player from the bench. So much potential at the age with his aggression but never really fulfilled it.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:54 pm
all down to him not being able to control his aggression.
