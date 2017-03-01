At the Shay on the Wed` 5th of April at 7-30 pm there is to be a fans evening open to everyone ,guests so far confirmed are Lee Crookes , Andy Hobson , Karl Fairbank and two ex referees Jim Smith and John Kendrick to keep them in order . It will be an evening of anecdotes and stories and a Q& A from the audience . So if you`ve ever wanted to know the story behind a certain incident come along and ask everyone will be more than welcome , the event will be free but the Supporters Trust will be having a raffle and a collection in support of the Fax Reserves .( This event will immediately follow the Supporters Trust Members AGM which starts at 6-45 pm )