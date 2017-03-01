So the NRL kicks off once again tomorrow, whose looking forward to it.
The Auckland 9's a bit of fun but there nothing better than the proper thing.
After the big shock of Cronulla winning last year I think the 'big teams' will be out for revenge this season although Brisbane did look well off of the mark in the WCS.
The Rabbits have been much more settled during the off season whilst the Roosters just cannot be as bad again, can they?
Cronulla and Brisbane kick things off in the morn (live on PremSports and Online)
Cronulla probably the favs just because of home advantage
