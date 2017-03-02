Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions - Batley by 12

Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets - Featherstone by 6

Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique - Fax by 28

Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles - Hull KR by 34

London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls - London by 26

Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams - Oldham by 24



Cant believe how many expect Toulouse to turn over Fax. Rochdale are a solid team and only just lost to Hull with a last miniute try. Also Fax destroyed Sheffield. Toulose over here are poor