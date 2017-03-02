WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:16 am
childofthenorthern Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Dec 24, 2008 9:49 am
Posts: 947
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions - Batley by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets - Featherstone by 10
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 8
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles - Hull KR by 14
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls - Bradford by 6
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams - Oldham by 4

Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London? - Magrin

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:29 am
hooligan27 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 236
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions - Batley by 12
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets - Featherstone by 6
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique - Fax by 28
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles - Hull KR by 34
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls - London by 26
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams - Oldham by 24

Cant believe how many expect Toulouse to turn over Fax. Rochdale are a solid team and only just lost to Hull with a last miniute try. Also Fax destroyed Sheffield. Toulose over here are poor
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, childofthenorthern, colly226, daveyz999, HamsterChops, hooligan27, jockabull, paulwalker71, phillgee, PudseyBull, thepimp007, tikkabull, woolly07 and 183 guests

