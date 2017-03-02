Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions - Batley by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets - Featherstone by 10
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 8
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles - Hull KR by 14
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls - Bradford by 6
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams - Oldham by 4
Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London? - Magrin
