Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions - Batley by 16

Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets - Featherstone by 10

Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 8

Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles - Hull KR by 14

London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls - Bradford by 6

Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams - Oldham by 4



Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London? - Magrin