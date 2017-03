Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions .............................. Batley by 18

Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets ............. Fev by 24

Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique .................................. Fax by 8

Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles ........................................ KR by 32

London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls ............................ London by 10

Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams ................. Oldham by 10



Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London? Ross Oakes



Though I have put London down to win (this is what my head says) I just have a gut feeling that Bradford might get something out of the game in London.