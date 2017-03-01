We're into Week 5 and the competition is hotting up!
This weeks matches:
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams
Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London?
This weeks matches:
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams
Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London?