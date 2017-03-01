WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

 
Post a reply

2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:24 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3020
Location: Bradford
We're into Week 5 and the competition is hotting up!

This weeks matches:

Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams

Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London?

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:26 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3020
Location: Bradford
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions Batley by 18
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets Featherstone by 22
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique Halifax by 7
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles Hull KR by 34
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls London by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams Oldham by 4

Bonus: Ethan Ryan

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:44 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 887
Location: Waiting
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions Batley by 26
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets Featherstone by 12
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique Halifax by 10
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles Hull KR by 44
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams Oldham by 12

Ethan Ryan

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:57 pm
GazzaBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 28, 2008 2:02 am
Posts: 29
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions Batley by 18
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets Fev by 14
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 8
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles KR by 28
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams Oldham by 18

Bonus: Ross Oakes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:57 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26175
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions Batley by 20
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets Fev by 18
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique Fax by 14
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles Rervers by 34
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls Laaandan by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams DRAW

Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London?

Ross Oakes
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:18 pm
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 828
Location: Silsden
Going to be close this week me thinks

Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions: Batley by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets: Fev by 18
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 6
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles Hull by 20
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls: Draw
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams Oldham by 6

Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London: Ethan Ryan
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:36 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2164
Location: No longer Bradford
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions = Batley by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets = Fev by 7
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique = Fax by 4
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles = KR by 32
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls = London by 22
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams = Oldham by 10

Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London? No Bulls Tryscorer (oooo, controversial!)

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:46 pm
SLPTom Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Apr 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 38
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions Batley + 20
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets Fev + 16
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse +6
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles KR + 20
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls Broncos +10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams Oldham + 10

Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London? Ethan Ryan

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 5

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:46 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 552
Batley Bulldogs vs Swinton Lions Batley by 18
Featherstone Rovers vs Rochdale Hornets Featherstone by 12
Halifax vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 8
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles Kr by 22
London Broncos vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Dewsbury Rams Oldham by 8

Bonus: Who will be the Bulls first try scorer in our match against London? Ethan Ryan

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, beefy1, bowlingboy, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, daveyz999, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, jammle, jockabull, Nothus, Old_Northern, RickyF1, Scarey71, SLPTom, vbfg, zapperbull and 202 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,2391,85475,8034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}