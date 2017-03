sgtwilko wrote: Why is he a Judus? Hull sold him and Crooksy as the club was going under. Schoey openly says he never wanted to leave but don't let that cloud your paranoia.

30+ years ago but if my memory serves, Schofield signed a contract with FC. Then headed off to West Tigers for the summer. FC gave him permission to play for them as long as they were in contention. Whilst he was over in Oz, he found out what Muggleton and Stirling had signed for and told his female agent to renegotiate his contract. FC rightly told him to do one. He consequently told FC he would never play for them again, having held talks with money bags Leeds. Hence Judas, money over loyalty. Not been around long have you?