Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:08 am
Mild mannered Janitor
sgtwilko wrote:
No he's just honest. He says what most of us think. Sneyd with ball in hand for the most part is Crap. Good kicking game, great goal kicker. Average defender.


You are Garry Schofield and I claim my £5.

Oh, I appreciate you are entitled to an opinion, but its not a very accurate or justified one. :wink:
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:09 pm
The Dentist Wilf
I remember the incidents surrounding his departure very well and it was completely the opposite to the circumstances surrounding the departure of Lee Crooks who actually refuse to leave at first. In fact checking back in the Hull Daily Mail I have here in one of my scrap books it says across the back page "Garry Schofield asks for a Move" The article then goes on to say that Schofield had said that that "the Club was no longer a good place to be" and Dick Tingle went on to say, 'A source at the Club commented that he is refusing to play for Hull FC again and wanted a quick resolution to his move to Leeds'
Perhaps too, you should ask a few of those who were working for the Hull FC at the time what Mr S did with his Club car before he returned it to the Club.
Perhaps too, you should ask a few of those who were working for the Hull FC at the time what Mr S did with his Club car before he returned it to the Club.

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:27 pm
Punos
Yes Wilf that is how I remember it, had to drag Crooks out of the club kicking and screaming.

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:41 pm
number 6
a leeds fan calling sneyd? couldn't make it up! you would think he would be more worried about his own teams pensioners playing in the halves! lol

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:21 pm
Erik the not red
With the Schofield departure it was always strange that he agitated for a move after being visited by Maurice Bamford, allegedly on a scouting trip for GB when he was playing in Australia. Bamford was also Leeds coach at the time so no conflict of interest there. Because Bamford always played the clown (even though with him it wasn't an act he truly was a clueless coach) this happy coincidence escaped closer scrutiny. Anyway in the end he ended up at one of the most under performing teams around and though I'm sure the cash was nice his medal cabinet has a lot of empty real estate.

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:48 pm
ComeOnYouUll
sgtwilko wrote:
Schoey is bang on. Until Sneyd wins a golden boot then he shouldnt be challenging a hall of famer in both hemispheres to anything.


Until Schoey wins a Challenge Cup winners medal then he shouldn't be accepting a challenge against a Lance Todd Trophy winner in anything.

sgtwilko wrote:
Why is he a Judus? Hull sold him and Crooksy as the club was going under. Schoey openly says he never wanted to leave but don't let that cloud your paranoia.


Not true. Schofield was unhappy with being paid only half of that what Gary Pearce was.

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:47 pm
davey37
sgtwilko wrote:
Why is he a Judus? Hull sold him and Crooksy as the club was going under. Schoey openly says he never wanted to leave but don't let that cloud your paranoia.


You appear to have Crooks and Schofield mixed up :CRAZY:

An easy mistake to make NOT :lol:
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:07 pm
Zuider
Whatever your opinion of him is, there's no doubt the Garry Schofield was world class. Marc Sneyd still has some catching up to do in that respect.

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:09 pm
Jake the Peg
We need more from sneyd on a consistent basis. If schofield hadn't had a pop at him he wouldn't have taken that 2nd try last night, he'd have (probably rightly) passed it to the winger. We saw with the 2 that kelly scored whata half who takes the line on can achieve and we need sneyd to do more of this

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:33 pm
Chris71
Whilst I think the Fatscho was a world class player in his day and he knows the game etc what I find difficult to understand is that whilst he may well have had a valid point on some of the things he was getting at it was the pure venom and vitriol in his rant.

Quite honestly don't know what Sneyd had done to warrant it. However just shows the type of guy/player we have in Sneyd to put in a performance like he did last night after the blasting he had from Fatscho.
