Schofield may talk out his rear end but he was easily the 2nd best player of his generation - behind only Hanley. Did it in internationals, did it in the ARL and rated by the Aussies. His big mistake was to go to a Leeds, who at that time were the epitome of spineless, underachieving losers.



Now I think Gregory & Fox were very good players in British club rugby, but their impact beyond that was less impressive than Schofield. Anyway being a great player isn't a guarantee that they will be a great and intelligent pundit - as indeed Schofield often proves.