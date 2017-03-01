WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Lee Radford tells it like it is!

 
Post a reply

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:01 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10040
Dont see anything wrong with a coach sticking up and backing his player. thats what radford has done!

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:48 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 592
Entertaining from Radders but in truth he'd would have been better ignoring it and denying our tubby chum the oxygen of publicity he needs.

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:50 pm
TMan24tm Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 05, 2016 11:11 am
Posts: 32
What's all the fuss about. He's right ! Lol !

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:59 pm
TMan24tm Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 05, 2016 11:11 am
Posts: 32
I'm showing my age here but let's be honest, he's no Peter Sterling and if you compare him to the likes of an Andy Gregory or Deryck Fox in their prime they'd have both made him look ordinary. But what do I know apart from sod all. Just my opinion. I think he's a little overrated.

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:53 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6807
Location: Here there and everywhere
Mrs Barista wrote:
Tbf Schofield is on the money on occasion :lol:

Image



Anyone else see the irony in the Ambulance chasers comment?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:56 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6807
Location: Here there and everywhere
TMan24tm wrote:
I'm showing my age here but let's be honest, he's no Peter Sterling and if you compare him to the likes of an Andy Gregory or Deryck Fox in their prime they'd have both made him look ordinary. But what do I know apart from sod all. Just my opinion. I think he's a little overrated.


Yet these two you quote played against relatively unfit forwards who didnt get the benefit of an interchange rest during the game. Anyone who was fleet of foot and quick off the mark got noticed in those days.

Role of the scrum half has changed. I don't think its a fair comparison
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:07 am
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 592
Schofield may talk out his rear end but he was easily the 2nd best player of his generation - behind only Hanley. Did it in internationals, did it in the ARL and rated by the Aussies. His big mistake was to go to a Leeds, who at that time were the epitome of spineless, underachieving losers.

Now I think Gregory & Fox were very good players in British club rugby, but their impact beyond that was less impressive than Schofield. Anyway being a great player isn't a guarantee that they will be a great and intelligent pundit - as indeed Schofield often proves.

Re: Lee Radford tells it like it is!

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:10 am
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 592
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Anyone else see the irony in the Ambulance chasers comment?


Very big on loyalty is the grudge - ask Larroyer and then start working down a long list of those who have received his kindness.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, DGM, Erik the not red, His Bobness, Mild mannered Janitor, Offy, PerryM, shauney, Stephen Brown, The FC Aces, Touchliner and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,5761,72275,8034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANE
TV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}