Hi Moto,



Ryan is an officially signed Leigh player. Last season, I understand he was on loan to Cas.



At the moment, he is probably suffering from a 'utility' tag. He says he wants to play half back, but his two appearances to date, have been at full back and hooker! Reynolds and Drinkwater are playing well at half back, with Ridyard yet to return. Mitch Brown has also done well at full back - he's been given the number 1 squad number. So, it looks like Ryan's best bet may be on the wing, where Higson and Dawson have been playing. Higson isn't in the squad for tomorrow, but Ryan faces more competition there from Curtis Naughton, who is on a season long loan from Hull FC. It must be very frustrating for Ryan, and it's up to him to impress, when he finally gets the chance, to nail down a 'permanent' position in the team.



It could be that our coach thinks there are enough former Wigan players in the squad tomorrow, (Hock, Higham, Hansen, Tickle, Hopkins and Acton) without selecting Ryan!