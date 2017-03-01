WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk 19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

 
Post a reply

19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:04 pm
wiganrugbyblog User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 3
3.Anthony Gelling
5.Joe Burgess
6.George Williams
7.Thomas Leuluai
8.Frank-Paul Nuuausala
10.Ben Flower
11.Joel Tomkins
12.Liam Farrell
13.Sean O’Loughlin
15.Tony Clubb
16.Sam Powell
17.Taulima Tautai
19.Ryan Sutton
20.Willie Isa
21.Lewis Tierney
22. Morgan Escaré
24.Joe Bretherton
32.Liam Forsyth
35.Liam Marshall

Looks like Burgess to centre and Marshall to debut on wing

Full list at: http://wp.me/p8rG2y-2F
A Wigan fansite and blog, by fans for fans.

Check out match previews, reports and content at http://www.wiganrugby.blog

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:25 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 749
Location: Around the three Sisters
What's the problem withBateman again not in the 19.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:20 pm
Chris_H User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 26, 2009 12:39 pm
Posts: 49
Location: Wigan
Ashton Bears wrote:
What's the problem withBateman again not in the 19.


"Wigan make two squad changes for the game with Oliver Gildart and John Bateman both missing out with shoulder problems"

Makes sense, if someone is not 100% its a long season so why risk anyone, we have the squad to rotate.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:21 pm
exiled Warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1168
Location: exiled in Manchester
Exactly - and when you can bring someone like Isa in as well who didn't let anyone down last season then it is not a bad position to be in. No point having a good squad and risking players with slight injuries.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:49 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5047
When will Navarrete get a chance? Is he below Bretherton in the pecking order?

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:03 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9186
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Leigh squad:-

1. Mitch Brown
3. Ben Crookes
4. Willie Tonga
5. Matt Dawson
7. Josh Drinkwater
8. Gareth Hock
9. Micky Higham
10. Dayne Weston
13. Harrison Hansen
14. Eloi Pelissier
15. Danny Tickle
17. Atalea Vea
19. Ryan Hampshire
20. Ben Reynolds
22. James Green
23. Sam Hopkins
24. Jamie Acton
29. Lachlan Burr
30. Curtis Naughton

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:28 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5006
Wigg'n wrote:
When will Navarrete get a chance? Is he below Bretherton in the pecking order?


Yep, he's out at Swinton on dual reg at present.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Leigh (03/03/17) DW Stadium

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:38 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20696
Location: WIGAN
Navarette looked extremely raw to me in pre season. He was too willing to offload the ball rather then go in to contact and his fitness looks like it needs work.

He looked everything that he is which is 'a project'.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Barrett was robbed, Bigredwarrior, CM Punk, dr_feelgood, Edinburgh Warrior, endoman, FoxyRhino, Geoff, hatty, Iggy79, JWarriors, MadDogg, maurice, NickyKiss, piemandan, Singing Warrior, Suzy Banyon, Wigan RLFC, Ziggy Stardust and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,4222,20775,8034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}