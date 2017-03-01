3.Anthony Gelling
5.Joe Burgess
6.George Williams
7.Thomas Leuluai
8.Frank-Paul Nuuausala
10.Ben Flower
11.Joel Tomkins
12.Liam Farrell
13.Sean O’Loughlin
15.Tony Clubb
16.Sam Powell
17.Taulima Tautai
19.Ryan Sutton
20.Willie Isa
21.Lewis Tierney
22. Morgan Escaré
24.Joe Bretherton
32.Liam Forsyth
35.Liam Marshall
Looks like Burgess to centre and Marshall to debut on wing
Full list at: http://wp.me/p8rG2y-2F
