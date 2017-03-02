|
I'd like to see the following...
Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Bill Tupou
Reece Lynne
Mason Caton-Brown
Jacob Miller
Sam Williams
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Craig Huby
Danny Kirmond
Matty Ashurst
Mikey Sio
Subs. David Fifita, Tinirau Arona,James Batchelor, Kyle Wood
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:09 pm
asmadasa wrote:
I'd like to see the following...
Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Bill Tupou
Reece Lynne
Mason Caton-Brown
Jacob Miller
Sam Williams
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Craig Huby
Danny Kirmond
Matty Ashurst
Mikey Sio
Subs. David Fifita, Tinirau Arona,James Batchelor, Kyle Wood
this ... except I would start young Batchelor instead of Kirmond... just to remind Danny that there are some young and hungry players snapping at his heels.
asmadasa wrote:
I'd like to see the following...
Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Bill Tupou
Reece Lynne
Mason Caton-Brown
Jacob Miller
Sam Williams
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Craig Huby
Danny Kirmond
Matty Ashurst
Mikey Sio
Subs. David Fifita, Tinirau Arona,James Batchelor, Kyle Wood
Thats how i'd go, although i wouldn't be heartbroken if he went with Arundal over Tupou.
Oh and i fancy us in this one, saints are nothing special at all. Stop Roby and muscle up in the pack and i reckon we'll nick a close one.
I'm glad I'll be there rather than watching it on TV and having to listen to Eddie rip us to shreds. Lets hope we're not another Shudds or Leeds.
Watch with the sound off and listen to radio commentary 5live sports extra if we're on loads better .
To get in the mood put "great try by scott grix" in the popular video sharing website. Hopefully see some more of that tonight.
Quality "hand off" from JD. Certainly gave Wellens something to whinge at. Not that it took much.
I think Arundel is the best centre partner for Johnstone and should play if fit enough. Apart from that I'd put MCB on the right wing and maybe leave Lyne as his partner.
Peeing it down in St Helens at the moment which should be a leveller. Also bookies have us +10 from +12, so we have been
backed slightly.
Annakin and Arundel miss out
