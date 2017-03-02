WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Saints

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:48 pm
asmadasa User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3182
I'd like to see the following...

Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Bill Tupou
Reece Lynne
Mason Caton-Brown
Jacob Miller
Sam Williams
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Craig Huby
Danny Kirmond
Matty Ashurst
Mikey Sio

Subs. David Fifita, Tinirau Arona,James Batchelor, Kyle Wood

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:09 pm
Spookdownunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 84
this ... except I would start young Batchelor instead of Kirmond... just to remind Danny that there are some young and hungry players snapping at his heels.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:39 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1196
Thats how i'd go, although i wouldn't be heartbroken if he went with Arundal over Tupou.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:42 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1196
Oh and i fancy us in this one, saints are nothing special at all. Stop Roby and muscle up in the pack and i reckon we'll nick a close one.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:45 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5774
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I'm glad I'll be there rather than watching it on TV and having to listen to Eddie rip us to shreds. Lets hope we're not another Shudds or Leeds.
Re: 19 for Saints

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:14 am
Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 371
Watch with the sound off and listen to radio commentary 5live sports extra if we're on loads better .

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:17 am
Cats13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006 10:25 pm
Posts: 210
To get in the mood put "great try by scott grix" in the popular video sharing website. Hopefully see some more of that tonight.

Quality "hand off" from JD. Certainly gave Wellens something to whinge at. Not that it took much.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:42 pm
wildshot User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1422
Location: The world is my oyster!
I think Arundel is the best centre partner for Johnstone and should play if fit enough. Apart from that I'd put MCB on the right wing and maybe leave Lyne as his partner.
Re: 19 for Saints

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:46 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10930
Location: The City of Wakefield
Peeing it down in St Helens at the moment which should be a leveller. Also bookies have us +10 from +12, so we have been
backed slightly.
Re: 19 for Saints

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:56 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3474
Annakin and Arundel miss out
c}