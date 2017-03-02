WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Saints

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:40 am
vastman wrote:
Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Bill Tupou
Reece Lyne
Mason Caton-Brown

Sam Williams
Liam Finn

Craig Huby
Mikey Sio
Anthony England
Matty Ashurst
Danny Kirmond


James Batchelor
David Fifita
Tinirau Arona
Kyle Wood

That's who I'd go for


It's a bold strategy, and I'm not saying it won't work, but I can't see Chester starting with just 12 players.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:50 am
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
It's a bold strategy, and I'm not saying it won't work, but I can't see Chester starting with just 12 players.


Hey it could work - meant to put Anakin in :oops:
Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:09 am
vastman wrote:
Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Bill Tupou
Reece Lyne
Mason Caton-Brown

Sam Williams
Liam Finn

Craig Huby
Mikey Sio
Anthony England
Matty Ashurst
Danny Kirmond


James Batchelor
David Fifita
Tinirau Arona
Kyle Wood

That's who I'd go for


2 specialist number 9s is a must quite why were trying to go against modern day conventional wisdom and play 3 half backs is beyond me. It's time the coaching staff made a difficult decision and drop one of either Miller, Williams or Finn.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:24 am
vastman wrote:
Hey it could work - meant to put Anakin in :oops:


I'd be tempted to start Batchelor and use Annakin for impact.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:08 pm
Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Joe Arundel
Reece Lyne
Tupou / Caton-Brown

Jacob Miller
Sam Williams

David Fifita
Liam Finn
Anthony England
Danny Kirmond
Matty Ashurst
Mikey Sio

Craig Huby
Kyle Wood
Chris Annakin
Tinirau Arona

Batchelor + Caton-Brown/Tupou to miss out.

Not sure I would put Batch in for this, I would be more tempted to blood him at home next week against a “lesser” team.

I would like to see the Arundel Johnstone left side partnership reinstated that was working so well last season. That would mean moving Tupou out to the right side where I think we could make the most of his best asset, strong hard running on kick returns. I just don’t think he is a winger’s centre which, when you have the best young player in SL from last season out there, doesn’t make any sense.
I would also like to see what MCB can do in a competitive fixture hence I’m not 100% who I would go with.

Stick with Miller / Kirmond this week but they really need to be put on notice that their performance so far isn’t up to scratch. Give them a chance to prove wrong and see if that gets the right reaction, if not, hook next week.

Start Fifita for the first 15 to match up to Walmsley / Amor with instruction to get his hands on the ball as often as possible and run hard and straight. Aim to have Huby on for the remainder of the first half. Closely monitor second half to get Fifita back on for maximum impact.

Just my thoughts. I’m actually looking forward to this one, quietly confident of a win.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:29 pm
Chester has said that MCB will be a direct replacement for BJB

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:03 pm
Wildthing wrote:
We are +12 at most bookies ... we are usually anything between +20 to +40 when we play Saints away so the
bookies seem to think we have half a chance.


Only getting 8 start with some and its still a tempting bet. They're missing Greenwood big time.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:19 pm
deeHell wrote:
2 specialist number 9s is a must quite why were trying to go against modern day conventional wisdom and play 3 half backs is beyond me. It's time the coaching staff made a difficult decision and drop one of either Miller, Williams or Finn.


Totally agree - Finn is the only one of the three who can play hooker but he's a better H/B IMHO - certainly in heavy conditions. I see no reason why Wood can't play most of the game with Sio or even Moules giving him a rest. Sio isn't the greatest no9 in the world but he's still decent.

I think on firm ground you might get away with three half backs but in the attrition game of winter no way - I think coaches need to realise nearly a third of the season is played in winter and it's brutal.


All that said I think we know who's to blame and that Moore - if he wasn't such a fool we'd have a good little set up now but he left us high and dry.
