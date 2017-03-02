Scott Grix

Tom Johnstone

Joe Arundel

Reece Lyne

Tupou / Caton-Brown



Jacob Miller

Sam Williams



David Fifita

Liam Finn

Anthony England

Danny Kirmond

Matty Ashurst

Mikey Sio



Craig Huby

Kyle Wood

Chris Annakin

Tinirau Arona



Batchelor + Caton-Brown/Tupou to miss out.



Not sure I would put Batch in for this, I would be more tempted to blood him at home next week against a “lesser” team.



I would like to see the Arundel Johnstone left side partnership reinstated that was working so well last season. That would mean moving Tupou out to the right side where I think we could make the most of his best asset, strong hard running on kick returns. I just don’t think he is a winger’s centre which, when you have the best young player in SL from last season out there, doesn’t make any sense.

I would also like to see what MCB can do in a competitive fixture hence I’m not 100% who I would go with.



Stick with Miller / Kirmond this week but they really need to be put on notice that their performance so far isn’t up to scratch. Give them a chance to prove wrong and see if that gets the right reaction, if not, hook next week.



Start Fifita for the first 15 to match up to Walmsley / Amor with instruction to get his hands on the ball as often as possible and run hard and straight. Aim to have Huby on for the remainder of the first half. Closely monitor second half to get Fifita back on for maximum impact.



Just my thoughts. I’m actually looking forward to this one, quietly confident of a win.