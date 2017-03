vastman wrote: Scott Grix

Tom Johnstone

Bill Tupou

Reece Lyne

Mason Caton-Brown



Sam Williams

Liam Finn



Craig Huby

Mikey Sio

Anthony England

Matty Ashurst

Danny Kirmond





James Batchelor

David Fifita

Tinirau Arona

Kyle Wood



That's who I'd go for

2 specialist number 9s is a must quite why were trying to go against modern day conventional wisdom and play 3 half backs is beyond me. It's time the coaching staff made a difficult decision and drop one of either Miller, Williams or Finn.