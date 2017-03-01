WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Saints

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:18 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7539
Fordy wrote:
Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Bill Tupou
Reece Lyne
Mason Caton-Brown
Jacob Miller
Sam Williams
Craig Huby
Liam Finn
Anthony England
Matty Ashurst
James Batchelor
Mikey Sio

Chris Annakin
David Fifita
Tinirau Arona
Kyle Wood


Kirmond and Arundel to miss out for me


Cant see Chester dropping Kirmond, even if he is theoretically most "at risk".

Id go with Arundel at centre and Tupou on the wing or, move Lyne onto the wing and use Arundel and Tupou in the centres.
Apart from that, the 17 almost pick themselves.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:33 pm
The Dreadnought
Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2423
Location: Front row
Im sure it was Allgood that played with knackered thumbs for quite a few games at Hull KR
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:43 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6034
Been one of Kirmonds biggest fans - that chase back against Hull away few years ago when no could be arsed sums him up to a tee- but those two and half years of playing injured sadly have taken their toll.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:58 pm
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9000
Location: wakefield
Funny that Kirmond topped the tackle count against Hull. I think 49.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:49 pm
Disney cat
Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2007 1:52 pm
Posts: 1810
Location: Sunshine State
When Chester signed Grix he said he was a leader on the pitch, Well give him the armband and lets see There needs to be authority behind the posts when we are stood behind them not someone with their hands on hips saying nothing.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:43 pm
BOJ04
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 322
save them all for next week outside chance we might win that one

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:42 pm
The Avenger
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3472
BOJ04 wrote:
save them all for next week outside chance we might win that one



Any chance you might shut up and save your breath till the next decade when there's an outside chance someone might care what you've got to say

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:34 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10928
Location: The City of Wakefield
We are +12 at most bookies ... we are usually anything between +20 to +40 when we play Saints away so the
bookies seem to think we have half a chance.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: 19 for Saints

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:49 am
The Dreadnought
Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2423
Location: Front row
I think we'll win. We tend to win games like this.. Saints haven't been nothing special, don't think they'll do much this season tbf.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
