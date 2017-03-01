Fordy wrote:
Scott Grix
Tom Johnstone
Bill Tupou
Reece Lyne
Mason Caton-Brown
Jacob Miller
Sam Williams
Craig Huby
Liam Finn
Anthony England
Matty Ashurst
James Batchelor
Mikey Sio
Chris Annakin
David Fifita
Tinirau Arona
Kyle Wood
Kirmond and Arundel to miss out for me
Cant see Chester dropping Kirmond, even if he is theoretically most "at risk".
Id go with Arundel at centre and Tupou on the wing or, move Lyne onto the wing and use Arundel and Tupou in the centres.
Apart from that, the 17 almost pick themselves.