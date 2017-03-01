Fordy wrote: Scott Grix

Tom Johnstone

Bill Tupou

Reece Lyne

Mason Caton-Brown

Jacob Miller

Sam Williams

Craig Huby

Liam Finn

Anthony England

Matty Ashurst

James Batchelor

Mikey Sio



Chris Annakin

David Fifita

Tinirau Arona

Kyle Wood





Kirmond and Arundel to miss out for me

Cant see Chester dropping Kirmond, even if he is theoretically most "at risk".Id go with Arundel at centre and Tupou on the wing or, move Lyne onto the wing and use Arundel and Tupou in the centres.Apart from that, the 17 almost pick themselves.