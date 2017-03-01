The words "hysterical" and "hysterectomy" share the same root in the word for "uterus". In Victorian times, the root of female issues was theorized to be a non-existent medical condition some physicians called "wandering womb". This now-debunked belief is widely regarded as a form of medical quackery, but on the upside, it led to the invention of the vibrator, which was regarded as a cure for hysteria, especially when wielded by the skilled hands of an expert physician.
