The words "hysterical" and "hysterectomy" share the same root in the word for "uterus". In Victorian times, the root of female issues was theorized to be a non-existent medical condition some physicians called "wandering womb". This now-debunked belief is widely regarded as a form of medical quackery, but on the upside, it led to the invention of the vibrator, which was regarded as a cure for hysteria, especially when wielded by the skilled hands of an expert physician.
PS: I've copied and pasted that.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, Big lads mate, BOJ04, coco the fullback, DonniCat, eastardsley, Felis Silvestris, FLYINGPROP, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, Mick Amos 9 WTW, PHe, poplar cats alive, Slugger McBatt, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, Trojan Horse, Upanunder, wakefieldwall, Willzay and 245 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}