So the ever so delicate Mary Creagh was getting massive media coverage yesterday as she whimpered from radio and tv interview to press interview all because a nasty man in House of Commons suggested that she should not get hysterical. Apparently this ever so hurtful comment was sexist and our MP feelings were hurt.
Instead of crying about this utter nonsense she should be battering down the SOS door demanding action on the Newmarket fiasco, she should be getting hysterical with Box and the council on a daily basis fighting for the people of Wakefield to have their promised Community sports facilities at Newmarket.
Instead she is doing Naff all except get upset over a nothing comment. What a disgrace.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:32 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
There was a thread on here less than 3 weeks ago which showed what she has done re: Newmarket. Have to understand that there are bigger fish for MP's to be dealing with at the moment than a privately funded stadium in a provincial northern town.
She's recently supported Wakefield local businesses recently to be able to access a funding pot to bring new businesses and improve access to existing businesses in the city.https://www.wakefieldbid.co.uk/latest-news
Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:33 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Keep emailing her, ringing her office, tweeting her, commenting on her Facebook page. Bug her, pester her, annoy her - let her know that the people of Wakefield demand she stands up for them and their community by forcing her political will behind the stadium.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:11 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
Keep emailing her, ringing her office, tweeting her, commenting on her Facebook page. Bug her, pester her, annoy her - let her know that the people of Wakefield demand she stands up for them and their community by forcing her political will behind the stadium.
Except the people of Wakefield don't demand; the vast majority of them don't give a toss. Politics is a % game - so she'll be seen to be dealing with issues that capture the most votes - and this isn't one of them. Sad but true.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:26 pm
I don't see calling someone hysterical being sexist, hysterical can be aimed at a male or female, it appears people can't wait to be offended these days.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:31 pm
Its got something to do with her womb apparently. She can rally the sisters as much as she likes for me as long as she gets serious re Newmarket.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:58 pm
JINJER wrote:
I don't see calling someone hysterical being sexist, hysterical can be aimed at a male or female, it appears people can't wait to be offended these days.
I think her point is that the chancellor wouldnt have used the word "hysterical" to a male who asked the same question. So technically it is a sexist comment and not really appropriate in the house of commons.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:09 pm
JINJER wrote:
I don't see calling someone hysterical being sexist, hysterical can be aimed at a male or female, it appears people can't wait to be offended these days.
On the face of it, you're right but, it depends exactly what was said and how it was put across.
Having said that, politics has become a bit too sanitised these days and it seemed more genuine back in the day.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:01 pm
Originally it was state of mind thought to be linked with malfunction of the utterus.I doubt the guy who used the term to describe her 'state of emotion' was aware of that. My ,my aren't some people oh so sensitive.
If people only used words in relation to original meanings , conversations would be impossible. Awesome, epic eh ?
