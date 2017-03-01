WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hysterical Mary Creagh

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Hysterical Mary Creagh

 
Post a reply

Hysterical Mary Creagh

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:23 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1581
Location: wakefield
So the ever so delicate Mary Creagh was getting massive media coverage yesterday as she whimpered from radio and tv interview to press interview all because a nasty man in House of Commons suggested that she should not get hysterical. Apparently this ever so hurtful comment was sexist and our MP feelings were hurt.
Instead of crying about this utter nonsense she should be battering down the SOS door demanding action on the Newmarket fiasco, she should be getting hysterical with Box and the council on a daily basis fighting for the people of Wakefield to have their promised Community sports facilities at Newmarket.
Instead she is doing Naff all except get upset over a nothing comment. What a disgrace.

Re: Hysterical Mary Creagh

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:32 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4445
Location: Outside your remit
bellycouldtackle wrote:
So the ever so delicate Mary Creagh was getting massive media coverage yesterday as she whimpered from radio and tv interview to press interview all because a nasty man in House of Commons suggested that she should not get hysterical. Apparently this ever so hurtful comment was sexist and our MP feelings were hurt.
Instead of crying about this utter nonsense she should be battering down the SOS door demanding action on the Newmarket fiasco, she should be getting hysterical with Box and the council on a daily basis fighting for the people of Wakefield to have their promised Community sports facilities at Newmarket.
Instead she is doing Naff all except get upset over a nothing comment. What a disgrace.


There was a thread on here less than 3 weeks ago which showed what she has done re: Newmarket. Have to understand that there are bigger fish for MP's to be dealing with at the moment than a privately funded stadium in a provincial northern town.

She's recently supported Wakefield local businesses recently to be able to access a funding pot to bring new businesses and improve access to existing businesses in the city.

https://www.wakefieldbid.co.uk/latest-news
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Hysterical Mary Creagh

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:33 am
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 3
bellycouldtackle wrote:
So the ever so delicate Mary Creagh was getting massive media coverage yesterday as she whimpered from radio and tv interview to press interview all because a nasty man in House of Commons suggested that she should not get hysterical. Apparently this ever so hurtful comment was sexist and our MP feelings were hurt.
Instead of crying about this utter nonsense she should be battering down the SOS door demanding action on the Newmarket fiasco, she should be getting hysterical with Box and the council on a daily basis fighting for the people of Wakefield to have their promised Community sports facilities at Newmarket.
Instead she is doing Naff all except get upset over a nothing comment. What a disgrace.


Keep emailing her, ringing her office, tweeting her, commenting on her Facebook page. Bug her, pester her, annoy her - let her know that the people of Wakefield demand she stands up for them and their community by forcing her political will behind the stadium.

Re: Hysterical Mary Creagh

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:11 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12716
Location: Ossett
Egg Banjo wrote:
Keep emailing her, ringing her office, tweeting her, commenting on her Facebook page. Bug her, pester her, annoy her - let her know that the people of Wakefield demand she stands up for them and their community by forcing her political will behind the stadium.


Except the people of Wakefield don't demand; the vast majority of them don't give a toss. Politics is a % game - so she'll be seen to be dealing with issues that capture the most votes - and this isn't one of them. Sad but true.

Re: Hysterical Mary Creagh

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:26 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6064
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
I don't see calling someone hysterical being sexist, hysterical can be aimed at a male or female, it appears people can't wait to be offended these days.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Hysterical Mary Creagh

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:31 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1581
Location: wakefield
Its got something to do with her womb apparently. She can rally the sisters as much as she likes for me as long as she gets serious re Newmarket.

Re: Hysterical Mary Creagh

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:58 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4445
Location: Outside your remit
JINJER wrote:
I don't see calling someone hysterical being sexist, hysterical can be aimed at a male or female, it appears people can't wait to be offended these days.


I think her point is that the chancellor wouldnt have used the word "hysterical" to a male who asked the same question. So technically it is a sexist comment and not really appropriate in the house of commons.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Hysterical Mary Creagh

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:09 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7537
JINJER wrote:
I don't see calling someone hysterical being sexist, hysterical can be aimed at a male or female, it appears people can't wait to be offended these days.


On the face of it, you're right but, it depends exactly what was said and how it was put across.
Having said that, politics has become a bit too sanitised these days and it seemed more genuine back in the day.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, coco the fullback, cosmicat, djcool, eric35, Finbar, Fordy, Hessle Roader, jakeyg95, KevW60349, lampyboy, Manuel, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Clan, TrinityDave, TrinityIHC, victarmeldrew, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 315 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,1672,16775,8004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}