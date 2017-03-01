bellycouldtackle wrote: So the ever so delicate Mary Creagh was getting massive media coverage yesterday as she whimpered from radio and tv interview to press interview all because a nasty man in House of Commons suggested that she should not get hysterical. Apparently this ever so hurtful comment was sexist and our MP feelings were hurt.

Instead of crying about this utter nonsense she should be battering down the SOS door demanding action on the Newmarket fiasco, she should be getting hysterical with Box and the council on a daily basis fighting for the people of Wakefield to have their promised Community sports facilities at Newmarket.

Instead she is doing Naff all except get upset over a nothing comment. What a disgrace.

There was a thread on here less than 3 weeks ago which showed what she has done re: Newmarket. Have to understand that there are bigger fish for MP's to be dealing with at the moment than a privately funded stadium in a provincial northern town.She's recently supported Wakefield local businesses recently to be able to access a funding pot to bring new businesses and improve access to existing businesses in the city.