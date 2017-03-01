So the ever so delicate Mary Creagh was getting massive media coverage yesterday as she whimpered from radio and tv interview to press interview all because a nasty man in House of Commons suggested that she should not get hysterical. Apparently this ever so hurtful comment was sexist and our MP feelings were hurt.
Instead of crying about this utter nonsense she should be battering down the SOS door demanding action on the Newmarket fiasco, she should be getting hysterical with Box and the council on a daily basis fighting for the people of Wakefield to have their promised Community sports facilities at Newmarket.
Instead she is doing Naff all except get upset over a nothing comment. What a disgrace.
