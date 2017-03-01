WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup Draw Fourth Round.

Challenge Cup Draw Fourth Round.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:50 am
atomic
Image
Image

Re: Challenge Cup Draw Fourth Round.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:15 am
atomic wrote:
Image


Well that will be one heck of a test for Toronto, would expect London to win that

Bradford/fev will be interesting also
Re: Challenge Cup Draw Fourth Round.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:21 am
'Lucky' Batley - their second trip to Toulouse, already this season!

Re: Challenge Cup Draw Fourth Round.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:35 pm
Does anyone know how Toronto deal with the home/away draw in the CC if they're doing 4 weeks in the UK and Canada?

Re: Challenge Cup Draw Fourth Round.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:39 pm
Bent&Bongser
Paul_Lyon wrote:
Does anyone know how Toronto deal with the home/away draw in the CC if they're doing 4 weeks in the UK and Canada?


Nope from here. Been wondering about that for a while. They have pots of dosh and a full time squad. At this stage of the CCup they should be made the last ball out by default. Other teams are made-up of part-timers and amateurs that may not be able to get (what will amount to) a whole week's holiday from work.

Bongser would love to hear what arrangements have been put in place.

Re: Challenge Cup Draw Fourth Round.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:43 pm
mr. chairman
they are playing all cup ties at manchester stadium
Re: Challenge Cup Draw Fourth Round.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:00 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
they are playing all cup ties at manchester stadium

Thank you. //p.

Re: Challenge Cup Draw Fourth Round.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:02 pm
Bent&Bongser
mr. chairman wrote:
they are playing all cup ties at manchester stadium


Obliged, Mr C. :thumb:
Presumably only their fallacious home ties though.

PS: Bongser took the time to check what his auto-text thingy was offering him before okaying the above eff word!

c}