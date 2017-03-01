apollosghost wrote:
Match is off, Latics have a home game in April
having the same problem at the giants
we are playing tomorrow instead of initially friday because the football club are playing on saturday
had to mover another fixture too which some giants fans and the club arent happy about.
seems the football league runs the rfl nowadays
