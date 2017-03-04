A good win for you guys, in poor conditions. I was well impressed with your defence. Even when the game was dead and buried, and we finally put on some attacking plays, your guys defended as though the result was in doubt. Had it been dry, we may have played with more confidence - but then so might you!I guess the numerous injuries didn't help you in attack, but didn't seem to hinder your defensive organisation.For our part, we have to be concerned about our limited attack, but our defence was pretty good too. I would have settled for only conceding three tries at your place - one after a freakish collision, between three players, then two moments of class and brilliance from George Williams. That final try was worth the admission money alone - although the weather wasn't!One little moan - your website needs to be updated on which car parks can/can't be used. It implies that car park 4 is ok, to pay on - but in fact it is reserved, along with car park 3, for Wigan permit holders. However, we thought the view, from high up in the East Stand, was fantastic - and dry, unlike some grounds!