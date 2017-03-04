WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:08 am
old tony
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 13, 2013 6:16 am
Posts: 399
Location: Butts vagas
MattyB wrote:
All I can say is that Saints must have been bad last week! Jeez......

World club champions your having a laugh :lol: :lol:
Kicking for 1 point with 30 mins to go what's that about.

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:33 am
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2589
Location: Serpo
World Champs easily stuffing Dad's Army of rejects.

Wish we could play the no hopers every week, easy points in the bag.

The pound shop dwellers will be crying every time... :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:55 am
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5432
Location: 3 Peers
Been nice all week, when the adults from Leigh were posting...
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:57 am
jaws1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 10:40 pm
Posts: 559
Bad conditions for both teams losing Tierney and Budgie forced us into a forwards game down the middle .To nil ANY team is an achievement regardless of whom they are . Overall satisfied with the win was never going to be a spectacle Leigh have plenty of guts but will the step up to SL be too much for them.

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:34 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9194
Location: Deep in Leytherland
A good win for you guys, in poor conditions. I was well impressed with your defence. Even when the game was dead and buried, and we finally put on some attacking plays, your guys defended as though the result was in doubt. Had it been dry, we may have played with more confidence - but then so might you! :wink: I guess the numerous injuries didn't help you in attack, but didn't seem to hinder your defensive organisation.

For our part, we have to be concerned about our limited attack, but our defence was pretty good too. I would have settled for only conceding three tries at your place - one after a freakish collision, between three players, then two moments of class and brilliance from George Williams. That final try was worth the admission money alone - although the weather wasn't! :wink:

One little moan - your website needs to be updated on which car parks can/can't be used. It implies that car park 4 is ok, to pay on - but in fact it is reserved, along with car park 3, for Wigan permit holders. However, we thought the view, from high up in the East Stand, was fantastic - and dry, unlike some grounds!
c}