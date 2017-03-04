|
stpatricks wrote:
Its good to have a team with a healthy following coming to the DW the Yorkshire teams dont bring many these days.
I hope Leigh stay around.
Well done the Lobby fans, it was a good atmosphere if not a great game.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:41 am
|
Let's be honest, Wigan were below average with 'the ball', while we were terrible. World club champions at home to 'newly promoted' Leigh, if Wigan fans are happy with that, then they are easily pleased.
I admit though, Wigan's defence was excellent, and ours was pretty good also, despite conceding 20 points. Though, it was a an awful game to watch, only Wigan's final try had any real quality to it. So glad we weren't playing Castleford tonight.....
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:51 am
|
Leigh need to take heart from that.
To concede only 3 tries away at Wigan takes some doing. The weather obviously spoiled it and we would have scored some points on the back of that yet concede more.
Its another hardened game for us and not disgraced.
NOW, next week against Huddersfield is a big game for us. If someone would have offered a Played 5 and Won 2 start at the start of the season, I would have snatched their hand off. I dont think Wire will have their own way against us the week after either.
Well done to Wigan. I think the game at the LSV will still be a loss, but a more well balanced and higher scoring affair. A full house would really put the Cherry on top !!
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:59 am
|
Our worst attacking display so far , looked like we were trying to avoid a heavy defeat and hope Wigan would gift us a try , they were there for the taking if you ask me , we just didn't take a risk to do it
Defence was good but didn't realise you were only allowed one or the other
Mr Hicks ? , well the less said the better
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:04 am
|
terrykelly wrote:
Let's be honest, Wigan were below average with 'the ball', while we were terrible. World club champions at home to 'newly promoted' Leigh, if Wigan fans are happy with that, then they are easily pleased.
I admit though, Wigan's defence was excellent, and ours was pretty good also, despite conceding 20 points. Though, it was a an awful game to watch, only Wigan's final try had any real quality to it. So glad we weren't playing Castleford tonight.....
And the conditions, injuries (three players taken out of the game for us) played no part? As to the tries, while the third and last was the best they were all good as far as I am concerned. The kick behind the defense for the first was clever and well judged and Williams beat three or four players on his own for the second.
And don't worry you will get to play Cas twice. You can dread it. I'll look forward to see how we go against a form side.
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:17 am
|
DaveO wrote:
And the conditions, injuries (three players taken out of the game for us) played no part? As to the tries, while the third and last was the best they were all good as far as I am concerned. The kick behind the defense for the first was clever and well judged and Williams beat three or four players on his own for the second.
And don't worry you will get to play Cas once more You can dread it. I'll look forward to see how we go against a form side.
Sorry, couldn't see how good your 2nd try was, opposite end to the ground from us.. Your first try, good kick, but it bounced back off the 'heel' of a Leigh player, and the ricochet was fortunate. We had players missing also, though I admit, I was glad when Joe Burgess went off (not laughing at his injury) he is some player. Happy with the 20 we conceded, but to be nilled, is not good.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:39 am
|
Easy 2 points with half a team, if it had been dry the 20 would have been 60 and the 0 would still have been 0.
Report for Leigh.......................Must Try Harder.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:42 am
|
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Easy 2 points with half a team, if it had been dry the 20 would have been 60 and the 0 would still have been 0.
Report for Leigh.......................Must Try Harder.
ha ha ha...no it wouldn't...you're not Castleford. Can't even be gracious in victory can you, typical PIE. And you wonder why nobody likes Wigan...but we love your landlords Wigan Athletic.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:31 am
|
Solid win!
With Tierney and Burgess both off at half time, our 3/4s ended up being:
Gelling ( worlds slowest winger)
Joel Tomkins ( shouldn't even be playing second row post knee ops let alone centre)
Isa (second row playing centre)
Marshall ( rookie on debut in terrible conditions)
Had to play most of the game with only 2 on the bench that was reduced to 1 when Sutton went off.
Thought Leigh would have exploted that. Wouldn't have scored if we were still playing now. Never troubled us in attack.
|
