Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:36 am
Sweaty Betty's
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 426
stpatricks wrote:
Its good to have a team with a healthy following coming to the DW the Yorkshire teams dont bring many these days.
I hope Leigh stay around.


Well done the Lobby fans, it was a good atmosphere if not a great game.

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:41 am
terrykelly
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 793
Let's be honest, Wigan were below average with 'the ball', while we were terrible. World club champions at home to 'newly promoted' Leigh, if Wigan fans are happy with that, then they are easily pleased.
I admit though, Wigan's defence was excellent, and ours was pretty good also, despite conceding 20 points. Though, it was a an awful game to watch, only Wigan's final try had any real quality to it. So glad we weren't playing Castleford tonight.....

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:51 am
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6991
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Leigh need to take heart from that.
To concede only 3 tries away at Wigan takes some doing. The weather obviously spoiled it and we would have scored some points on the back of that yet concede more.

Its another hardened game for us and not disgraced.

NOW, next week against Huddersfield is a big game for us. If someone would have offered a Played 5 and Won 2 start at the start of the season, I would have snatched their hand off. I dont think Wire will have their own way against us the week after either.

Well done to Wigan. I think the game at the LSV will still be a loss, but a more well balanced and higher scoring affair. A full house would really put the Cherry on top !!
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!!

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:59 am
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 974
Our worst attacking display so far , looked like we were trying to avoid a heavy defeat and hope Wigan would gift us a try , they were there for the taking if you ask me , we just didn't take a risk to do it

Defence was good but didn't realise you were only allowed one or the other

Mr Hicks ? , well the less said the better
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:04 am
DaveO
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13897
Location: Chester
terrykelly wrote:
Let's be honest, Wigan were below average with 'the ball', while we were terrible. World club champions at home to 'newly promoted' Leigh, if Wigan fans are happy with that, then they are easily pleased.
I admit though, Wigan's defence was excellent, and ours was pretty good also, despite conceding 20 points. Though, it was a an awful game to watch, only Wigan's final try had any real quality to it. So glad we weren't playing Castleford tonight.....


And the conditions, injuries (three players taken out of the game for us) played no part? As to the tries, while the third and last was the best they were all good as far as I am concerned. The kick behind the defense for the first was clever and well judged and Williams beat three or four players on his own for the second.

And don't worry you will get to play Cas twice. You can dread it. I'll look forward to see how we go against a form side.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:17 am
terrykelly
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 793
DaveO wrote:
And the conditions, injuries (three players taken out of the game for us) played no part? As to the tries, while the third and last was the best they were all good as far as I am concerned. The kick behind the defense for the first was clever and well judged and Williams beat three or four players on his own for the second.

And don't worry you will get to play Cas once more You can dread it. I'll look forward to see how we go against a form side.


Sorry, couldn't see how good your 2nd try was, opposite end to the ground from us.. Your first try, good kick, but it bounced back off the 'heel' of a Leigh player, and the ricochet was fortunate. We had players missing also, though I admit, I was glad when Joe Burgess went off (not laughing at his injury) he is some player. Happy with the 20 we conceded, but to be nilled, is not good. :wink:

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:39 am
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2588
Location: Serpo
Easy 2 points with half a team, if it had been dry the 20 would have been 60 and the 0 would still have been 0.

Report for Leigh.......................Must Try Harder.

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:42 am
terrykelly
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 793
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Easy 2 points with half a team, if it had been dry the 20 would have been 60 and the 0 would still have been 0.

Report for Leigh.......................Must Try Harder.


ha ha ha...no it wouldn't...you're not Castleford. Can't even be gracious in victory can you, typical PIE. And you wonder why nobody likes Wigan...but we love your landlords Wigan Athletic. :BLAH:

Re: Pies Friday

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:31 am
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1584
Solid win!

With Tierney and Burgess both off at half time, our 3/4s ended up being:

Gelling ( worlds slowest winger)
Joel Tomkins ( shouldn't even be playing second row post knee ops let alone centre)
Isa (second row playing centre)
Marshall ( rookie on debut in terrible conditions)


Had to play most of the game with only 2 on the bench that was reduced to 1 when Sutton went off.

Thought Leigh would have exploted that. Wouldn't have scored if we were still playing now. Never troubled us in attack.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
c}