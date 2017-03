terrykelly wrote: Let's be honest, Wigan were below average with 'the ball', while we were terrible. World club champions at home to 'newly promoted' Leigh, if Wigan fans are happy with that, then they are easily pleased.

I admit though, Wigan's defence was excellent, and ours was pretty good also, despite conceding 20 points. Though, it was a an awful game to watch, only Wigan's final try had any real quality to it. So glad we weren't playing Castleford tonight.....

And the conditions, injuries (three players taken out of the game for us) played no part? As to the tries, while the third and last was the best they were all good as far as I am concerned. The kick behind the defense for the first was clever and well judged and Williams beat three or four players on his own for the second.And don't worry you will get to play Cas twice. You can dread it. I'll look forward to see how we go against a form side.