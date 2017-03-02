WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pies Friday

Re: Pies Friday

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:59 pm
The Publican
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 19, 2008 1:04 pm
Posts: 593
Location: at home with my girls
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Thanks pal, that's my second bite :wink:
Enjoy the game, I'll have the radio on.


Will your grandson be with you proudly wearing his Centurions top :-)
Image

Re: Pies Friday

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:33 pm
RoyBoy29
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 437
Orrell Lad wrote:
It's about time Wigan Council put up the council tax rates for Leythers, so that they can pay for their own railway station and travel out to see the civilised world.



Us Leythers pay more than our fair share in council tax to prop up the cash trough in wigan

Re: Pies Friday

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:48 pm
Sweaty Betty's
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 422
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Us Leythers pay more than our fair share in council tax to prop up the cash trough in wigan


There's not enough of you working to pay your fair share of council tax!

Re: Pies Friday

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:21 pm
twosevenzero
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 7:22 pm
Posts: 4927
Location: At home, listening to Elvis.
atomic wrote:
Thing of the past..Guided Bus Lanes are the future.Just dont go down them in a car. :LOL:


Or a pony and trap.
Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery.......

I will look to the moment, and miraculously, the future will take care of itself.

Radio 5 Live, Sat, April 14th, 2007,...Dave Whelan, "In Wigan, rugby will always be king"

'I was certain, positive, convinced, and yet..........unsure'

'It's only rock 'n' roll, but I like it'

Worry will not prevent destiny from unfolding.

Re: Pies Friday

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:43 pm
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5431
Location: 3 Peers
Nice to see good natured banter, instead of the bile we can normally expect from most teams.. :)
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Pies Friday

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:00 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15841
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Its party central tomorrow night, hope you can raise a song without a luvvin drum giving everyone yed ache. Give you a lesson in how to get behind a team that's losing.

Re: Pies Friday

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:02 pm
Orrell Lad
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5838
Location: Still at the top
Can't see Leigh troubling us if we defend as well as we can, at best they'll score a point for every finger their fans have.

Wigan 30 Leyth 12
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: Pies Friday

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:07 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2935
Orrell Lad wrote:
Can't see Leigh troubling us if we defend as well as we can, at best they'll score a point for every finger their fans have.

Wigan 30 Leyth 12


We'll still be cheering and won't move..Will you?

This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses
Image

Re: Pies Friday

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:02 pm
old tony
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 13, 2013 6:16 am
Posts: 395
Location: Butts vagas
I will be happy if we give Wigan a game and stay within 12 of um . Widnes run you close so there is hope for us. :)

Re: Pies Friday

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:30 pm
stpatricks
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 770
Location: Wigan
Its good to have a team with a healthy following coming to the DW the Yorkshire teams dont bring many these days.
I hope Leigh stay around.
Wigan home of league
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


c}