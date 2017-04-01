WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - VISA

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net VISA

 
Post a reply

Re: VISA

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:12 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3743
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
This old reprobate seems to want Toovs for the Tigers job about 1.58 in but worth a listen to beforehand!

http://wwos.nine.com.au/2017/03/24/12/0 ... sts-tigers
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: VISA

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:22 am
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4494
Says in T and A today it's Beattie last week and GT will officially take the reigns next week.

Re: VISA

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:47 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9243
Location: Bradbados
Which, iirc, is what they said last week. And the week before....
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bulliac, Bullseye, Loyal Leeds Fan, roger daly, Smack him Jimmy, tikkabull and 171 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,9562,13675,8954,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  