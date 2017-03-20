WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - VISA

Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:56 pm
Heres a scenario 1. No visa after weeks. Toovey gets peed off and goes home. Or scenario 2 (allegedly) pay Toovey into his Australian bank, get him over here to mentor Beattie, who isn't doing a bad job, then refer to Scenario 1.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:03 pm
Better not get found out if trying scenario 2.

Hopefully it's all in hand. The longer it drags on after reports suggesting it was due soon the more doubts I have.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:15 pm
Wouldn't we have to secretly pay him in Australia via our banking link with the RFL.......

Just asking, like.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:21 pm
The RFL would have to be his sponsor for him to have a work visa here.

...well we are their pets.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:35 pm
If we're getting player sponsorship from the RFL we must be.... :DAISY:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:02 pm
To say Chalmers and Lowe have got us this far with all the obstacles and barriers in their way just underlines how committed they are; just imagine what they could do with the Bulls if we had;
1. A bank account
2. A Head coach from Oz
3. Zero points start (sorry I just had to put that one in)
4. etc etc

Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:47 am
https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/br ... rl-return/

Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:03 pm
As much as I would hate this to happen; Leigh Beattie seems to have been doing a decent job. Or has he literally just been the puppet for Toovey?

Worst case scenario, if Toovey does cut his losses and head home, would people like to see Beattie given the reigns or start searching for a new Head Coach?
c}