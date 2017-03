Shouldn't take longer than 30 days after the initial application. 60 days in exceptional circumstances.Phoenix was reported as signed on 8 February. 40 days ago.Toovey was announced on 20 January. 49 days ago.HOWEVER this guidance assumes the employer is a registered sponsor. As the old club was liquidated I expect it's had to re-apply to become a sponsor.If that's the case it needs a bank account. Has the club got one yet? If not they won't be able to apply to become a sponsor.