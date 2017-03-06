Without a visa you're not allowed to work full stop, even as an unpaid volunteer. Maybe some people ought to watch more Border Force on sky Living (or OK, maybe I should watch less ).
OK, I know some of these programmes are populist rubbish, pandering to the views of xenophobic braindeads but they show the reality of what goes on in the minds of these people and how they work. People need to take heed or the coach may be gone before he (officially) arrives.
Thai boxer John Wayne Parr met his wife Angie when he was training with Master Toddy in Las Vegas.
They've lived on the Gold coast in Australia for years now all because he ran over his visa by 2 days and got deported. He's Australian and she's American.
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm Posts: 2186 Location: No longer Bradford
RickyF1 wrote:
Rumous on twitter about toovey going to Leeds
Standard total b0llocks started by someone with too much time on their hands.
I could believe rumours about him sacking off Bradford due to the visa thing going on too long. The idea of him going to Leeds is ridiculous. Hetherington has very publicly given Brian Mac a month to sort things out. He wouldn't have lined up a replacement already.
There will be. But I think that's a case of 2+2=cat
There will be some form of contract between Toovey and the club regardless of visa situation. It's usual practice for a contract to be signed before sponsorship for a visa is sort. As such IF Toovey becomes Leeds coach, Bradford are entitled to some form of compensation
As a Club we are not running on all cylinders, so as a team we cannot fire on all cylinders.With problems re visa and banking difficulties, it's a wonder we were allowed to start at all in this division.Seems to be taking an age this.
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm Posts: 9645 Location: Here
PHILISAN wrote:
It's a mystery why we asked to start in this division at all.
