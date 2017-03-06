Bulliac wrote:

Without a visa you're not allowed to work full stop, even as an unpaid volunteer. Maybe some people ought to watch more Border Force on sky Living (or OK, maybe I should watch less).OK, I know some of these programmes are populist rubbish, pandering to the views of xenophobic braindeads but they show the reality of what goes on in the minds of these people and how they work. People need to take heed or the coach may be gone before he (officially) arrives.