HamsterChops wrote:
Someone told me yesterday that the Visa issues were down to trouble getting a bank account. Without said bank account, you can't get Visas. I don't know much truth there is to it, as I have no knowledge on such things, but it at least would make some sense considering what Bullseye quoted from LE and the lack of ability to take credit card payments (the payments they did take were done via the RFL if my card statement is anything to go by).
It would appear the club still don't have in-house card processing facilities as, when I went up to the office yesterday, they still had someone sitting by the counter with the computer , ready to put card sales through on line.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 5:20 pm
Bulliac wrote:
It would appear the club still don't have in-house card processing facilities as, when I went up to the office yesterday, they still had someone sitting by the counter with the computer , ready to put card sales through on line.
That's what it was when I paid for my season ticket on my card too. But it popped up as RFL on my statement. I assume the RFL are helping them out in order to allow card payments until their own stuff is sorted.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:02 pm
With our track record and the number of payouts the old card company will have had to honour we will be lucky to get a new card machine at all
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:39 pm
Anyone else hoping once we are able to get visas we have a couple of new players coming? Rumours we have been looking in NZ and Oz but all gone quiet, let's hope we have a few on application stage along with Phoenix
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:35 pm
Heard today that bank account is sorted but now the problem is to get get a vat number.
Maybe some of our legal eagles can confirm if this is feasible
Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:27 am
You can't register for VAT without a bank account number
Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:44 am
HamsterChops wrote:
That's what it was when I paid for my season ticket on my card too. But it popped up as RFL on my statement. I assume the RFL are helping them out in order to allow card payments until their own stuff is sorted.
Not sure the RFL are 'helping out', noticed when trying to buy tickets online that they're subject to a £2 RFL transaction fee (going up to £2.50 next month). I'm assuming this is handed on to the club in the case of paying with a card at the club shop.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:30 am
Well Phoenix has tweeted that he's hoping to be joining up with the club in the next two weeks
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:00 am
I noticed Mick & Hobbo had to quickly retreat on their comments yesterday during the game. Throughout the first half they'd been talking about Geoff Toovey as the coach, what he was doing and what he'd done. In the second half they quickly pointed out that it was obviously on a voluntary basis and he's only on holiday until his Visa is sorted, and if he wants to offer advice while he's on his jollies, that's up to him. It sounded a lot like someone at the club had whispered in their ear to stop suggesting Toovey is working in case any border patrol folk happen to be Broncos fans and are listening in!
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:46 am
HamsterChops wrote:
I noticed Mick & Hobbo had to quickly retreat on their comments yesterday during the game. Throughout the first half they'd been talking about Geoff Toovey as the coach, what he was doing and what he'd done. In the second half they quickly pointed out that it was obviously on a voluntary basis and he's only on holiday until his Visa is sorted, and if he wants to offer advice while he's on his jollies, that's up to him. It sounded a lot like someone at the club had whispered in their ear to stop suggesting Toovey is working in case any border patrol folk happen to be Broncos fans and are listening in!
Without a visa you're not allowed to work full stop, even as an unpaid volunteer. Maybe some people ought to watch more Border Force on sky Living (or OK, maybe I should watch less
).
OK, I know some of these programmes are populist rubbish, pandering to the views of xenophobic braindeads but they show the reality of what goes on in the minds of these people and how they work. People need to take heed or the coach may be gone before he (officially) arrives.
