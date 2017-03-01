HamsterChops wrote: I noticed Mick & Hobbo had to quickly retreat on their comments yesterday during the game. Throughout the first half they'd been talking about Geoff Toovey as the coach, what he was doing and what he'd done. In the second half they quickly pointed out that it was obviously on a voluntary basis and he's only on holiday until his Visa is sorted, and if he wants to offer advice while he's on his jollies, that's up to him. It sounded a lot like someone at the club had whispered in their ear to stop suggesting Toovey is working in case any border patrol folk happen to be Broncos fans and are listening in!

Without a visa you're not allowed to work full stop, even as an unpaid volunteer. Maybe some people ought to watch more Border Force on sky Living (or OK, maybe I should watch less).OK, I know some of these programmes are populist rubbish, pandering to the views of xenophobic braindeads but they show the reality of what goes on in the minds of these people and how they work. People need to take heed or the coach may be gone before he (officially) arrives.