HamsterChops wrote:

Someone told me yesterday that the Visa issues were down to trouble getting a bank account. Without said bank account, you can't get Visas. I don't know much truth there is to it, as I have no knowledge on such things, but it at least would make some sense considering what Bullseye quoted from LE and the lack of ability to take credit card payments (the payments they did take were done via the RFL if my card statement is anything to go by).