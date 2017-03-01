WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - VISA

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:54 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Someone told me yesterday that the Visa issues were down to trouble getting a bank account. Without said bank account, you can't get Visas. I don't know much truth there is to it, as I have no knowledge on such things, but it at least would make some sense considering what Bullseye quoted from LE and the lack of ability to take credit card payments (the payments they did take were done via the RFL if my card statement is anything to go by).


It would appear the club still don't have in-house card processing facilities as, when I went up to the office yesterday, they still had someone sitting by the counter with the computer , ready to put card sales through on line.
Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 5:20 pm
Bulliac wrote:
It would appear the club still don't have in-house card processing facilities as, when I went up to the office yesterday, they still had someone sitting by the counter with the computer , ready to put card sales through on line.


That's what it was when I paid for my season ticket on my card too. But it popped up as RFL on my statement. I assume the RFL are helping them out in order to allow card payments until their own stuff is sorted.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:02 pm
With our track record and the number of payouts the old card company will have had to honour we will be lucky to get a new card machine at all

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:39 pm
Anyone else hoping once we are able to get visas we have a couple of new players coming? Rumours we have been looking in NZ and Oz but all gone quiet, let's hope we have a few on application stage along with Phoenix

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:35 pm
Heard today that bank account is sorted but now the problem is to get get a vat number.
Maybe some of our legal eagles can confirm if this is feasible

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:27 am
You can't register for VAT without a bank account number
