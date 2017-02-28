|
Does anyone have any idea what happening with the Visa's of Phoenix or Toovey.
Could it be to do with the bulls been a new company?
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:23 pm
No, it will be due to The Home Office not being in the slightest bit arrrsed to get on with it.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:20 am
Think the Home Office are more bothered about kicking folk out than granting visas these days. Let's not forget we still have our new halfback awaiting clearance too.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:30 am
“League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:16 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I thought that was likely the issue with the hold up as well as there's been no talk about overseas players joining up with the club as of yet.
With any luck we'll have our new head coach in place and ready to start work by the end of the month
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:29 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Thanks for the update, fingers crossed it will be soon then.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:32 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I really hope that's correct Bullseye. After all the mayhem of the past few months I have been starting to worry that Toovey was having second thoughts - especially as in interviews I've seen with him he says "if I become head coach", suggesting it's not a done deal. Nobody could blame him having seen the reality of the situation first hand for heading back to the sunny skies of Manly, although hopefully with a couple of wins under our belts he'll be feeling that the challenge of staying up might just be achievable against all the odds.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:23 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I thought we didn't have any money?
-sorry wanted to get that in before anyone else did
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:34 pm
Someone told me yesterday that the Visa issues were down to trouble getting a bank account. Without said bank account, you can't get Visas. I don't know much truth there is to it, as I have no knowledge on such things, but it at least would make some sense considering what Bullseye quoted from LE and the lack of ability to take credit card payments (the payments they did take were done via the RFL if my card statement is anything to go by).
