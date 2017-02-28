Bullseye wrote: “League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”

I really hope that's correct Bullseye. After all the mayhem of the past few months I have been starting to worry that Toovey was having second thoughts - especially as in interviews I've seen with him he says "if I become head coach", suggesting it's not a done deal. Nobody could blame him having seen the reality of the situation first hand for heading back to the sunny skies of Manly, although hopefully with a couple of wins under our belts he'll be feeling that the challenge of staying up might just be achievable against all the odds.