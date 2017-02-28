Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm Posts: 26173 Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
“League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
I thought that was likely the issue with the hold up as well as there's been no talk about overseas players joining up with the club as of yet. With any luck we'll have our new head coach in place and ready to start work by the end of the month
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Thanks for the update, fingers crossed it will be soon then.
I really hope that's correct Bullseye. After all the mayhem of the past few months I have been starting to worry that Toovey was having second thoughts - especially as in interviews I've seen with him he says "if I become head coach", suggesting it's not a done deal. Nobody could blame him having seen the reality of the situation first hand for heading back to the sunny skies of Manly, although hopefully with a couple of wins under our belts he'll be feeling that the challenge of staying up might just be achievable against all the odds.
