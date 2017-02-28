WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - VISA

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:47 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 884
Location: Waiting
Does anyone have any idea what happening with the Visa's of Phoenix or Toovey.

Could it be to do with the bulls been a new company?

Re: VISA

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:23 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27652
Location: MACS0647-JD
No, it will be due to The Home Office not being in the slightest bit arrrsed to get on with it.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: VISA

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:20 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9158
Location: Bradbados
Think the Home Office are more bothered about kicking folk out than granting visas these days. Let's not forget we still have our new halfback awaiting clearance too.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: VISA

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:30 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26173
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
“League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: VISA

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:16 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2650
Bullseye wrote:
“League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”


I thought that was likely the issue with the hold up as well as there's been no talk about overseas players joining up with the club as of yet.
With any luck we'll have our new head coach in place and ready to start work by the end of the month
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: VISA

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:29 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 884
Location: Waiting
Bullseye wrote:
“League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”

Thanks for the update, fingers crossed it will be soon then. :BOW:

Re: VISA

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:32 pm
Terry Price's knee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 36
Bullseye wrote:
“League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”


I really hope that's correct Bullseye. After all the mayhem of the past few months I have been starting to worry that Toovey was having second thoughts - especially as in interviews I've seen with him he says "if I become head coach", suggesting it's not a done deal. Nobody could blame him having seen the reality of the situation first hand for heading back to the sunny skies of Manly, although hopefully with a couple of wins under our belts he'll be feeling that the challenge of staying up might just be achievable against all the odds. :PRAY:

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Bulliac, Bullsmad, Bystander, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, ex Bull Dog, FevGrinder, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, hooligan27, iseeyoujerryjerry, jammle, phillgee, RickyF1, Sensei-Bull, Terry Price's knee, this_cougar_outfit, tikkabull and 267 guests

