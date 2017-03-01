bellycouldtackle wrote:
Walker has been our best prop this season, presume he must be injured otherwise the decision to leave him out is madness.
Dont quite agree, I think Fifita has been the best but Walker has done well.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, basher11, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, cosmicat, djcool, dull nickname, Egg Banjo, FIL, Fordy, got there, Hessle rover, judge the jules, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, The Devil's Advocate, victarmeldrew, Whatisup, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 252 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}