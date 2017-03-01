WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Replacing BJB on Friday

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:23 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
For a televised game which I don't think we're expected to win I'd like to see us put Massive on the wing and Jowitt at full back. Would also like to see Crowther and Batchelor and even Annakin get some TV exposure.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:34 am
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Wouldn't be surprised to see Tupou moved to the wing and Arundal come in at centre.

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:21 am
PopTart User avatar
I don't understand the idea of just throwing kids in for the sake of it. The best players should play.
Sts are 5-8 team imho and if we have serious designs on one of those places we need to give it our all to win.

Picking your games is something you do when you think you will be bottom.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:52 am
altofts wildcat User avatar
PopTart wrote:
I don't understand the idea of just throwing kids in for the sake of it. The best players should play.
Sts are 5-8 team imho and if we have serious designs on one of those places we need to give it our all to win.

Picking your games is something you do when you think you will be bottom.


Completely agree, if you look at the 2 squads I dont think there is all that much between us and them and if we play to our potential then we can beat them.

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:08 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
PopTart wrote:
I don't understand the idea of just throwing kids in for the sake of it. The best players should play.
Sts are 5-8 team imho and if we have serious designs on one of those places we need to give it our all to win.

Picking your games is something you do when you think you will be bottom.


I presume that Wollo was being deliberately provocative but, I agree.
Although we have lost our first 2 games, we are not that far away and with some better decision making in the opponents "20", we will come out on top.
Saints are struggling at the moment and Fridays game is likely to be very similar to our first 2 games.
I dont see a high scoring game and if we are clever enough, especially with our kicking game, which has been mickey poor, we could sneak a win.
It will be a tough ask, especially away at Saints but, wholesale changes are not the way to go.
MCB seems the obvious replacement but, he seemed a bit overawed in pre season, maybe trying too hard to impress ??

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:20 am
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
We're in with a shout on Friday Saints have been less than impressive so far and we can't go over there and have our tummies tickled. A lot depends on the numpty in the middle, all we need is a fair crack from James Child. Nah it isn't going to happen is it ?

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:18 pm
alegend Stevo's Armpit

Can not understand the fuss about Crowther does not look ready for a place in the squad every week hope Sio is back ,must admit not a Grix fan but as not done anything wrong to be dropped

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:30 pm
Batch, MCB and Joe A in squad, out are BJB, Walker and Jordy.
