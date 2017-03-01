PopTart wrote: I don't understand the idea of just throwing kids in for the sake of it. The best players should play.

Sts are 5-8 team imho and if we have serious designs on one of those places we need to give it our all to win.



Picking your games is something you do when you think you will be bottom.

I presume that Wollo was being deliberately provocative but, I agree.Although we have lost our first 2 games, we are not that far away and with some better decision making in the opponents "20", we will come out on top.Saints are struggling at the moment and Fridays game is likely to be very similar to our first 2 games.I dont see a high scoring game and if we are clever enough, especially with our kicking game, which has been mickey poor, we could sneak a win.It will be a tough ask, especially away at Saints but, wholesale changes are not the way to go.MCB seems the obvious replacement but, he seemed a bit overawed in pre season, maybe trying too hard to impress ??