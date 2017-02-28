WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:25 pm
Assuming BJB is out who would be the best replacement. MCB is the obvious choice but what about giving Max a run on the wing. He is fast enough and can take a high ball. He deserves a first team chance after his efforts last season but I can't see him being selected at full back with Grix looking in good form.
Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:49 pm
I'm sure he'd do a job but I'd rather have someone used to playing there.
So either Arundel or Gibson in centre with Tupou on wing or MCB or Gibson on the wing.
Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:03 pm
put a young kid in - this is a loss concentrate on Salford the week after

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:10 pm
BOJ04 wrote:
put a young kid in - this is a loss concentrate on Salford the week after

That's the spirit!
All that positivity oozing from you is inspirational!
A 'young kid'? So MCB at 23 is knocking on?
Have you seen how ordinary Saints have been playing?
Can't write any games off and Fridays is definitely one we can pinch.

Re: Replacing BJB on Friday

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:14 pm
BJB can't be out

because that would mean he misses at least the same number of games as the dingbat that high shot him

he can still play with one eyebrow and loose teeth can't he, otherwise he'll make the disciplinary system look ridiculous.....ummm

